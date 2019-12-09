John H. Davis

John H. Davis is Director of Communications and Marketing at Royce & Associates, LP. He has 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Davis joined Royce in 1990 as a client service representative and, after attending graduate school, began working in the firm’s Marketing Department in 1997. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Massachusetts–Boston and an ABD designation in English literature from the City University of New York Graduate Center.