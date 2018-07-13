Robert Davidson

Robert Davidson is CEO and Chairman of the board of directors of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. Prior to his role at CURE Pharmaceutical, Robert Davidson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of InnoZen Inc., Chief Executive Officer of Gel Tech LLC, Chief Executive Officer of Bio Delivery Technologies Inc. and has served on multiple corporate boards. Mr. Davidson was responsible for the development of several drug delivery technologies and commercial brand extensions. He has worked with brands such as Chloraseptic, Suppress, as well as Pediastrip, a private-label electrolyte oral thin film sold in major drug store chains. Mr. Davidson received his B.S. degree with a concentration in biological life sciences. He has a master’s certificate in applied project management from Villanova University, a Master of Public Health from American Military University, Virginia and a master’s in health and wellness from Liberty University, Virginia. Mr. Davidson also completed his postgraduate studies at the University of Cambridge with a letter of recommendation.