The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Chris Dankert

Dankert, Chris

Chris Dankert is a Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst with Longbow Research. Longbow is a boutique sellside research firm focused on proprietary survey and nontraditional data with deep roots in the industrial, technology and consumer sectors. Mr. Dankert joined the firm in 2012, and his coverage includes equities in the industrial distribution and industrial technology markets. Mr. Dankert worked briefly in municipal asset management before joining Longbow and holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

Related Interviews:

Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
September 20, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Actively Managing a Fund That Focuses on REIT Preferred Stocks
Being Patient and Sticking to Value Principles in the Current Environment
Creating a Concentrated Portfolio of Canadian and U.S. Small- and Mid-Cap Stocks
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
Increased Uncertainty Causing Cutbacks in Capital Spending
The Stabilization of Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing Could Be a Catalyst
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 