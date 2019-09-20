Chris Dankert

Chris Dankert is a Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst with Longbow Research. Longbow is a boutique sellside research firm focused on proprietary survey and nontraditional data with deep roots in the industrial, technology and consumer sectors. Mr. Dankert joined the firm in 2012, and his coverage includes equities in the industrial distribution and industrial technology markets. Mr. Dankert worked briefly in municipal asset management before joining Longbow and holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.