Peter Dameris

Peter Dameris is the CEO of ASGN Incorporated. As CEO, he is responsible for overseeing ASGN’s growth as a leading provider of staffing services in the technology, creative, health care technology and life sciences sectors. Mr. Dameris joined ASGN in November 2003. During his tenure, ASGN’s annual revenues have grown from $200 million to over $2.4 billion, and its billable work force has grown from 2,000 employees to approximately 20,000. Because of this strong growth, ASGN has been recognized twice by Fortune magazine. In 2014, the company was ranked as the third-fastest-growing company and, in 2015, as the fourth-fastest-growing company. ASGN has also been ranked as the second-largest IT staffing company in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts since 2012. Mr. Dameris embarked on the path to executive corporate leadership at Southern Methodist University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business degree. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Texas Law School. Mr. Dameris started his career as a corporate attorney and clerked for the Honorable Federal District Judge George E. Cire of the Southern District of Texas. From December 1994 through September 2000, Mr. Dameris held a number of positions at Metamor Worldwide (NASDAQ:MMWW), including President, CEO and Chairman of the board. Then, from February 2001 through October 2002, he served as COO and Executive Vice President of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). Over the course of his career, Mr. Dameris has completed two initial public offerings, raised over $3 billion of debt and has negotiated the purchase and sale of over 160 companies, with the largest being the sale of Metamor Worldwide for $1.9 billion in 2000. In 2012, Mr. Dameris was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Staffing Industry Analysts has included Mr. Dameris on their Staffing 100 — a list of the 100 most influential people in the North American staffing industry — since the list’s inception in 2011. This year, he was inducted into the Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame. In 2017, Mr. Dameris was honored as one of three alumnus who received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Currently, Mr. Dameris serves on the board of directors of ASGN Incorporated, the executive board of Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business and the board of trustees for Marymount High School of Los Angeles. He resides in Pacific Palisades, California, with his wife and three children.