The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

James R. Dailey

Dailey, James R.

James R. Dailey is Chief Executive Officer of DUNN Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Dailey has responsibilities in the areas of strategic planning, business and product development, client relations and financial reporting. Mr. Dailey joined the company in 2003 as a Financial Analyst and was promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2007, CFO in 2008 and CEO in 2016. He earned a B.S. in business administration from The Pennsylvania State University in 1994 and an MBA in finance from the University of Maryland in 2000. Prior to joining DUNN Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Dailey worked for Marriott International in corporate financial planning and analysis and spent several years in public accounting.

Related Interviews:

A Long-Term, Trend-Following Investment Strategy
August 31, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Long-Term, Trend-Following Investment Strategy
Weighting Health Care Subsectors According to Trends and Politics
Using a REIT Strategy to Ensure Shareholder Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This