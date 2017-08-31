James R. Dailey

James R. Dailey is Chief Executive Officer of DUNN Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Dailey has responsibilities in the areas of strategic planning, business and product development, client relations and financial reporting. Mr. Dailey joined the company in 2003 as a Financial Analyst and was promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2007, CFO in 2008 and CEO in 2016. He earned a B.S. in business administration from The Pennsylvania State University in 1994 and an MBA in finance from the University of Maryland in 2000. Prior to joining DUNN Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Dailey worked for Marriott International in corporate financial planning and analysis and spent several years in public accounting.