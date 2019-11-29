Curran, Michael

Michael Curran is a Managing Director with Beacon Securities, where he has been a Mining Research Analyst for over five years. Prior to joining Beacon, he held similar roles over his 24-year career with RBC, CIBC, Merrill Lynch Canada and Midland Walwyn. Mr. Curran is a geologist, having graduated with a B.S. in geology and chemistry from Carleton University in Ottawa and an M.S. in mineral exploration from the Royal School of Mines in London, U.K.
Positive on Gold and Expecting Higher Prices in 2020
November 29, 2019