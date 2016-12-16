Steven E. Crouse

Steven E. Crouse is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Paragon Commercial Corporation. Mr. Crouse is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day financial processes of the bank, as well as focusing on the strategy behind budgets, planning, forecasts, contract review, developing policies, asset liability management and vendor relations. With more than 23 years in the industry, Mr. Crouse is a great asset to Paragon Bank and all of its clients. Prior to becoming Paragon Bank’s CFO more than nine years ago, Mr. Crouse spent eight years at McGladrey & Pullen, where he worked in both the audit and tax divisions. In 1998, Mr. Crouse became the Controller at Capital Bank, which at the time was a $90 million startup. He was Capital Bank’s interim CFO for nine months before joining Paragon Bank in early 2005 to start the finance department, which had previously been outsourced. Mr. Crouse is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. In the community, Mr. Crouse has been an active Cub and Boy Scout leader, including five years as a Cub Master for a pack with 110 cubs. He joined the Occoneechee Council board of directors eight years ago and spent the past two years as the Director of Finance, also serving on the executive committee, the investment committee, the finance committee and the audit committee (Ex-Officio). He has been awarded numerous leadership awards for his service with the Boy Scouts of America and is an Eagle Scout himself. Additionally, he served on the board for The First Tee of the Triangle, where he was Treasurer and part of the executive committee, and he is still on the board for Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina where he is also Treasurer. For his active involvement in the community, he was selected by Triangle Business Journal as the 2013 Triangle CFO of the Year. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Mr. Crouse attended NC State University, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business management.