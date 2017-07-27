Alberto Jimenez Crespo

Alberto Jimenez Crespo, CFA, is Principal and Portfolio Manager – Global at Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. Alberto Jimenez Crespo is a member of the Aristotle Capital research team and a veteran of the investment industry. Prior to joining Aristotle Capital, Mr. Crespo was Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Vinik Asset Management, LP; Managing Director at Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC; Equity Analyst at Merrill Lynch; and sellside Equity Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Crespo earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in mining engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, and his Master of Science degree in mineral economics from Colorado School of Mines. He is a CFA charterholder and fluent in Spanish.