Crawford, Kenneth

Kenneth Crawford is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Argent Capital Management LLC. Mr. Crawford performs market research and is actively involved in portfolio management activities with a focus on the consumer discretionary, energy, financials, health care, materials and utilities sectors. Mr. Crawford has 20 years’ experience in the industry. Prior to joining Argent Capital Management LLC in 2002, he was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investment Management, where he oversaw the American Century Select Fund. Additionally, he worked as an Analyst for Texas Commerce Bank. Mr. Crawford earned a degree in economics and a Master of Finance from the prestigious Applied Securities Analysis program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Mr. Crawford serves on the Corporate Givers Committee for the Missouri Botanical Garden.

