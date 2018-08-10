Dennis M. Craven

Dennis M. Craven is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Chatham Lodging Trust. He previously served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Innkeepers USA Trust from March 2006 until the acquisition of Innkeepers by an affiliate of Apollo Investment Corporation in June 2007. Following the acquisition, he continued to serve as CFO of Innkeepers until August 2010. Prior to joining Innkeepers in 2006, Mr. Craven was a Partner in Addison Capital Advisors, a venture capital firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, and served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Independent Bank in Memphis. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Controller, and later VP and CAO, of RFS Hotel Investors, Inc. Prior to joining RFS, he was a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Memphis and London. Mr. Craven received his Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Mississippi.