Vincent Costa

Vincent Costa, CFA, is Manager of Global Quantitative Equities at Voya Investment Management. He is also a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large-cap value strategies. He joined Voya Investment Management in 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Earlier, he worked at Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust and Kidder Peabody. He is a graduate of Penn State and received an MBA from New York University.