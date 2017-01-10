C. Coquillard

Samuel C. Coquillard, Managing Director, is a Portfolio Manager for individual and institutional separately managed accounts at Pacific Global Investment Management Company. In addition, he is the Portfolio Manager for the Pacific Advisors Large Cap Value Fund. Immediately prior to joining Pacific Global Investment Management Company in 2006, Mr. Coquillard was a Senior Vice President of Chelsea Management Company, an investment advisory firm. Previously, he was a First Vice President of Merrill Lynch; Senior Vice President at Chase H&Q; and Vice President, Institutional Sales, at Wertheim Schroder & Co. He received a B.A. from the University of Southern California.