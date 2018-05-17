The Wall Street Transcript
Michael Cook

Michael Cook is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of SouthernSun Asset Management. In his over 30 years of experience as a research analyst and portfolio manager, Mr. Cook has developed a unique investment philosophy and process, which serves as the core of the firm’s U.S. and global equity strategies. Throughout his career, he has been featured and quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and Bloomberg Markets magazine, and has been a speaker on CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV. Mr. Cook attended Covenant College and the OCCA Business Programme, Wycliffe Hall, University of Oxford, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Investing in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with a Private Equity Approach
May 17, 2018

