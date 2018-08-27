The Wall Street Transcript
Tony Coniaris is a Partner, Co-Chairman, Portfolio Manager and U.S. Investment Analyst at Harris Associates. He is currently a co-manager of the Oakmark Select Fund (MUTF:OAKLX), the Oakmark Global Fund (MUTF:OAKGX) and the Oakmark Global Select Fund (MUTF:OAKWX). Mr. Coniaris joined the firm in 1999, previously serving as both an Associate Analyst and Research Associate at Harris. He earned a B.A. from Wheaton College in 1999 and an MBA from Northwestern University in 2005.

Staying Disciplined to a Bottom-Up Process with a Focus on Intrinsic Value
August 27, 2018

