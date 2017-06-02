Shlomi Cohen

Shlomi Cohen is Chief Executive Officer of On Track Innovations Ltd. Mr. Cohen joined the company in August 2015. Previously he acted as President and CEO of RayV —acquired by Yahoo! — a leading online video-streaming solution. Prior to RayV, Mr. Cohen was part of the global management of NICE, a publicly traded billion-dollar software company, in the position of EMEA President. Mr. Cohen has held senior executive sales positions with leading technological companies including being head of the global broadband solution division – Nokia Siemens Networks, Siemens Communications, BATM Advanced Communications and Eldor Computers.