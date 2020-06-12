Raymond W. Cohen

Raymond W. Cohen has served as CEO and a member of the board of directors since co-founding Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in October 2013. Mr. Cohen is an accredited public company director with decades of experience in leading medical-device companies and serving as a board member at a number of private and publicly traded life science companies. From 2010 to 2012, he served as CEO of venture-capital-backed Vessix Vascular, which was acquired by Boston Scientific in November 2012. Previously, Mr. Cohen spent nearly a decade as chairman and CEO of Nasdaq-listed Cardiac Science Inc., which was ranked as the fourth-fastest-growing company in the U.S. in 2004. Currently, Mr. Cohen serves as the Chairman of the board of directors at BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), preservation media for regenerative medicine. Mr. Cohen also served on the boards of two firms that successfully executed an exit transaction in 2017: Zurich-based LifeWatch (LIFE.SW), sold to Biotelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT); and Colorado-based, privately held Syncroness, Inc., contract engineering, sold to ALTEN Group, a multibillion-dollar French engineering services company.