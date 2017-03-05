Clough, William J.

The Wall Street Transcript
William J. Clough, Esq., is Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of CUI Global, Inc. Mr. Clough is also a director and Chairman of the company’s board of directors, as well as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, CUI, Inc., and Orbital Gas Systems, Ltd. Mr. Clough has served on the board of directors since 2006. Mr. Clough was re-elected at the 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to serve a one-year term. During his tenure, he has led several strategic initiatives, including the company’s acquisition of Orbital Gas Systems Limited and the company’s natural gas technology line, as well as recently opening Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc. Mr. Clough steered the company through its 2012 and 2013 equity raises and its listing onto the Nasdaq Capital Market. Before joining the company, Mr. Clough, an attorney and former law enforcement officer, operated his own law firm for 14 years, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Honolulu. In that capacity, he has successfully represented leading movie studios and media conglomerates. Mr. Clough received his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Hastings College of the Law in 1990. He obtained one of the largest ever non-wrongful death jury verdicts in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2000 and successfully represented parties in multimillion-dollar cases throughout the United States. Mr. Clough is certified to practice law in state and federal courts in California, Illinois, Hawaii and before the United States Supreme Court. Mr. Clough worked as a police officer for 16 years at the local, state and federal level, including as a Federal Air Marshal flying in Southern Europe and the Middle East.

