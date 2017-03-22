The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Joseph Chi

Chi, Joseph

Joseph Chi, CFA, is Co-Head of Portfolio Management, Chairman of the investment committee and a member of the investment research committee at Dimensional Fund Advisors. Together with Jed Fogdall, Mr. Chi oversees Dimensional’s global portfolio management team, including U.S. equity, non-U.S. equity and fixed income strategies. Mr. Chi started at Dimensional in 2005 as a portfolio manager on the international equity team. Previously a securities and finance attorney, he specialized in venture capital, public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Chi received an MBA with a concentration in finance from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and has a J.D. degree from the University of Southern California and a B.S. in electrical engineering from UCLA.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This