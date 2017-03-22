Joseph Chi

Joseph Chi, CFA, is Co-Head of Portfolio Management, Chairman of the investment committee and a member of the investment research committee at Dimensional Fund Advisors. Together with Jed Fogdall, Mr. Chi oversees Dimensional’s global portfolio management team, including U.S. equity, non-U.S. equity and fixed income strategies. Mr. Chi started at Dimensional in 2005 as a portfolio manager on the international equity team. Previously a securities and finance attorney, he specialized in venture capital, public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Chi received an MBA with a concentration in finance from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and has a J.D. degree from the University of Southern California and a B.S. in electrical engineering from UCLA.