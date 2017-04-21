The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Debjit Chattopadhyay

Debjit Chattopadhyay, Ph.D. is a Managing Director, Biotechnology, at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Chattopadhyay was a Senior Biotechnology Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, where he expanded the health care franchise and focused on gene therapy, immuno-oncology and rare diseases. Prior to ROTH Capital Partners, Dr. Chattopadhyay worked as a Senior Life Sciences Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood and Emerging Growth Equities. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chattopadhyay worked as a consultant to biopharmaceutical companies. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut and served as an oncology research fellow at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was the recipient of the Laurie Strauss fellowship for excellence in research. Dr. Chattopadhyay also earned an MBA from Drexel University.

Related Interviews:

Biotech Space on the Cusp of Seismic Changes
April 21, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Biotech Space on the Cusp of Seismic Changes
Gene Therapy Space Grows More Disruptive and Competitive
Data is King for Development-Stage Biotech Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This