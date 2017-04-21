Debjit Chattopadhyay

Debjit Chattopadhyay, Ph.D. is a Managing Director, Biotechnology, at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Chattopadhyay was a Senior Biotechnology Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners, where he expanded the health care franchise and focused on gene therapy, immuno-oncology and rare diseases. Prior to ROTH Capital Partners, Dr. Chattopadhyay worked as a Senior Life Sciences Analyst at Boenning & Scattergood and Emerging Growth Equities. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chattopadhyay worked as a consultant to biopharmaceutical companies. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut and served as an oncology research fellow at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was the recipient of the Laurie Strauss fellowship for excellence in research. Dr. Chattopadhyay also earned an MBA from Drexel University.