Debjit Chattopadhyay

Debjit Chattopadhyay is a Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst of H.C. Wainwright & Co. Debjit Chattopadhyay is focused on health care research at HCW, specializing in biotechnology with a core focus on gene therapy, immune-oncology and rare diseases. Dr. Chattopadhyay has been a Wall Street health care analyst, on sellside, since 2006. Dr. Chattopadhyay’s previous sellside experience includes Janney Montgomery Scott, Roth Capital Partners and Boenning & Scattergood. Most recently, Dr. Chattopadhyay was the Managing Director and head of biotechnology at Janney Montgomery Scott. Dr. Chattopadhyay received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut and has served as an oncology research fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and also holds a Master of Business Administration — MBA — degree from Drexel University.