Chanin, Andrew

Andrew Chanin is Chief Executive Officer of PureFunds. At PureFunds, Mr. Chanin oversees all activities and focuses on ways to increase brand/ETF awareness and product offerings while building strategic partnerships and institutional relationships. Previously he was Director of International Trading at Cohen Capital Group developing the company’s ETF trading capabilities and specializing as an ETF Arbitrage Trader. He began his career on the American Stock Exchange for Kellogg Capital Group. In 2008, he became Lead Market Maker for newly NYSE Arca-listed International/Global Equity ETFs at Kellogg Capital Group. Mr. Chanin has made markets in over 100 ETFs, and this experience has provided him with a vast knowledge of all varieties of ETF products. Mr. Chanin holds a Bachelor of Science in Management degree in finance from Tulane University.

