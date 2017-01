Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Chang joined Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc., in 2006 and currently is the Co-Portfolio Manager for the High Dividend, Value Equity and Enhanced Equity Income strategies. Previously, she was an investment analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Mrs. Chang received her MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 2004 and her B.S. from Rice University in 1999. Mrs. Chang became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2007.