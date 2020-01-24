The Wall Street Transcript
Subash Chandra

Subash Chandra is a Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the exploration and production sector at Guggenheim Partners, LLC. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Chandra was a senior analyst at Jefferies LLC, where he led a team covering exploration and production companies since 2007 and was responsible for the firm’s natural gas forecasts. Previously, he was at Morgan Keegan, in Houston, as a Senior Exploration and Production Analyst for nine years. Mr. Chandra earned his B.A. in economics from the University of Michigan and is a CFA charterholder.

January 24, 2020

