Chancy, Mark

Mark Chancy is the Wholesale Banking Executive of SunTrust Banks, Inc. Prior to being named to his current position, Mr. Chancy served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer for seven years. A 30-year financial services industry veteran, he joined SunTrust Banks, Inc. in 2001 as Corporate Treasurer through its acquisition of Robinson-Humphrey, where he had served as Chief Financial Officer since 1997. Mr. Chancy joined the corporate finance department at Robinson-Humphrey in 1989 after beginning his career with First Boston Corporation in New York in 1986. Mr. Chancy earned an MBA in finance from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree at Southern Methodist University. Currently he serves as a board member of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and is Chairman of the Finance Committee of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

