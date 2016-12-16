The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

H. Douglas Chaffin

Chaffin, H. Douglas

H. Douglas Chaffin has been President and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. since April of 2004, and is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s performance. Before joining MBT in July of 2001, Mr. Chaffin held executive positions with Huntington National Bank and First Michigan Bank Corporation in western Michigan. Since graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, Mr. Chaffin has been active in the banking industry and community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Monroe County Business Development Corporation and also Chairs the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation. Mr. Chaffin serves on the boards of the Foundation at Monroe County Community College and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the MiBankPAC Committee for the Michigan Bankers Association — MBA — and is a member of the Traveling Circus. He is also a member of the Monroe Exchange Club. Mr. Chaffin’s past community activities include serving on the boards of the City of Monroe Downtown Development Authority, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercy Memorial Hospital System, and as a volunteer for the United Way. Mr. Chaffin is also a past Chairman of the MBA, and was named “2011 Banker of the Year” by the MBA and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman and the COO: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Interview with the CFO: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using Fundamental Research to Find Opportunities in Europe
Managing Assets for Families Through Value-Based Investing
Providing Attractive Total Returns with Less Risk
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Measured Outlook on BDCs
Compelling Valuations for the BDC Space
Favorable Economic Environment Means Positive Deal Flow for BDCs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This