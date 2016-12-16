H. Douglas Chaffin

H. Douglas Chaffin has been President and CEO of Monroe Bank & Trust and MBT Financial Corp. since April of 2004, and is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s performance. Before joining MBT in July of 2001, Mr. Chaffin held executive positions with Huntington National Bank and First Michigan Bank Corporation in western Michigan. Since graduating from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, Mr. Chaffin has been active in the banking industry and community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Monroe County Business Development Corporation and also Chairs the River Raisin National Battlefield Park Foundation. Mr. Chaffin serves on the boards of the Foundation at Monroe County Community College and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the MiBankPAC Committee for the Michigan Bankers Association — MBA — and is a member of the Traveling Circus. He is also a member of the Monroe Exchange Club. Mr. Chaffin’s past community activities include serving on the boards of the City of Monroe Downtown Development Authority, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Mercy Memorial Hospital System, and as a volunteer for the United Way. Mr. Chaffin is also a past Chairman of the MBA, and was named “2011 Banker of the Year” by the MBA and the Robert M. Perry School of Banking.