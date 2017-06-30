The Wall Street Transcript
R. Eric Chadwick

R. Eric Chadwick, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and President of Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. Mr. Chadwick has managed preferred securities at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1999 and is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team. As one of the firm’s traders, he shares responsibility for implementing investment strategies. Mr. Chadwick is also involved in the development of tools for managing the portfolios and developing firmwide systems. Together with Mr. Conwell and Mr. Stone, he serves on the firm’s board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine closed-end funds. Prior to joining Flaherty & Crumrine in 1999, he worked at Koch Industries Inc. where he was responsible for managing sizable portfolios of both preferred securities and corporate bonds. He was also responsible for developing analytical tools used in the management of the portfolios and providing fundamental research on a broad range of credits. Mr. Chadwick earned his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. in economics from the University of Kansas.

Investing in Financials Through Preferred Securities
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2017

