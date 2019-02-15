Scott M. Cattanach

Scott M. Cattanach began in August 2017 as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of PSB Holdings, Inc. and Peoples State Bank. He joined Peoples State Bank as Chief Financial Officer in 2002 after 11 years of serving banks as a CPA with Wipfli LLP. He has more than 27 years of experience working with community banks in central Wisconsin. Mr. Cattanach is responsible for setting strategic direction and for ensuring the growth and profitability of Peoples for the benefit of customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. He is past president of MC United Soccer Club, representing over 350 youth soccer players and teams affiliated with the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association. He is also a past director and treasurer of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and Christian Life Communications, Inc. — WCLQ Radio 89.5 FM Wausau.