Michael T. Cartwright

Michael T. Cartwright has served as Chairman of AAC Holdings, Inc.’s board of directors since 2011 and as its Chief Executive Officer since June 2013. Mr. Cartwright has almost 23 years of experience in the addiction treatment industry. In 2009, Mr. Cartwright co-founded Performance Revolution, LLC, dba FitRx, a company focused on weight management, and served as its CEO until it merged into Forterus, Inc. in 2011. In 1999, he founded Foundations Recovery Network, LLC, a national alcohol and drug treatment company, and served on its board of directors and as its President and CEO until 2009. Additionally, in 1995, Mr. Cartwright founded Foundations Associates, a not-for-profit alcohol and drug treatment center in Nashville, Tennessee, and served on its board of directors and as its Chief Executive Officer until its purchase by Foundations Recovery Network, LLC in 2007. While at Foundations Associates, Mr. Cartwright conducted over 10 federally funded research studies on dual diagnosis and addiction. Mr. Cartwright also served on the U.S. Senate HELP Subcommittee on Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Cartwright currently serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Behavioral Healthcare.