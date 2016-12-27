John C. Carraux

John C. Carraux is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. He is intimately involved in all aspects of the research and investment process at Punch & Associates, and works closely with Howard, Rob, Bob and Steve to manage the investment strategies on a daily basis. Mr. Carraux joined the firm shortly after its inception in 2002 and cut his investment teeth doing the basic work of a research analyst: sifting through financial statements, talking to management teams and developing an eye for value. Today, as then, he still gets excited over the details of investing, and enjoys reading footnotes, listening to old conference calls and stacking up well-worn annual reports in his office at home. Mr. Carraux is a CFA charterholder and is happy that his years of studying for it are behind him. He lives in Chaska, Minnesota, with his wife, Anne, and four children. Mr. Carraux graduated magna cum laude and with Delta Epsilon Sigma honors from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and enjoys reading, tennis and skiing with his family.