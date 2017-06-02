The Wall Street Transcript
Tim Canham

Canham, Tim

Tim Canham, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager, Australian Equities, Growth at Colonial First State Global Asset Management — CFSGAM. In his role, Mr. Canham manages a range of small-cap Australian equities funds. Mr. Canham started his career with CFSGAM as a member of the Research and Information team, before moving into the Australian Equities, Growth team as an analyst in April 2002. Prior to joining CFSGAM in November 2000, Mr. Canham was a senior performance/quant analyst at Baring Asset Management in London. He began his career in 1990 at Westpac Investment Management. His last position at Westpac was as an investment analyst in the tactical-asset-allocation area. Mr. Canham holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from the University of New South Wales.

Focusing on an Equity's Growth Quality and Return on Capital
June 02, 2017

