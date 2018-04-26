John Campbell

John Campbell is a Managing Director and Research Analyst covering real estate-related stocks across a handful of industries for Stephens Inc. He joined Stephens Inc. in 2011 as a Research Associate in the business services and insurance brokerage space. Mr. Campbell was promoted into a lead analyst role in 2014, and has since built and currently leads the firm’s Real Estate Services practice. Prior to joining Stephens Inc., Mr. Campbell spent time as a corporate strategy planning analyst at FedEx. He holds a B.A. in banking and finance and an MBA from Ole Miss.