Campagna, Michael

Michael Campagna, CFA, is a Research Analyst and Co-Founding Partner at Moerus Capital Management LLC. For over 12 years, Mr. Campagna has conducted research on and analyzed investment opportunities globally across a wide range of industries. Previously, Mr. Campagna worked alongside Amit Wadhwaney and John Mauro as an investment research analyst at Third Avenue Management LLC, where he joined the investment team in 2007. Earlier, he was an investment analyst for the J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he evaluated and selected money managers for use in high net worth and institutional investment accounts. Mr. Campagna received a B.S. degree in finance and a B.S. degree in information systems from New York University.