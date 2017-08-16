Cai, Liping

The Wall Street Transcript
Liping Cai, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Ms. Cai is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX — and is part of the Emerging Markets Opportunities team.  She is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the health care sector globally. Ms. Cai joined the company in 2013.  She spent the previous six years on the equity research team at William Blair & Company specializing in the health care, retail and the real estate sectors, most recently heading up the firm’s China-based research team. From 1999 to 2006, Ms. Cai worked in the health care field for Fair Isaac Corporation as a Health Care Strategy Consultant; Abbott Laboratories as Senior Market Analyst; Biogen Idec as a Summer Marketing Associate; and Genentech, now Roche, as a Research Associate. Ms. Cai earned a B.S. in biological sciences and biotechnology from Tsinghua University in Beijing, an M.S. in chemistry and biochemistry on full scholarship from the University of Delaware, and an MBA in finance and health industry management from Northwestern University. Ms. Cai’s academic work in the health care field has been published in a variety of publications.

Related Interviews:

Identifying High-Quality Companies in the Small- and Micro-Cap Universe
August 16, 2017

