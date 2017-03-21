Burke, David G.

The Wall Street Transcript
David G. Burke was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company since March 2010. Mr. Burke is a member of the company’s board of directors and has served in that capacity since its inception. He also served as Secretary from inception to March 2010, and as a member of the Audit Committee and Audit Committee Chairman from 2007 to March 2010, when he relinquished those roles to serve as CFO and Treasurer. From 2002 to March 2010, Mr. Burke was employed by Federal-Mogul Corporation, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in finance, marketing and corporate development. In 1993 he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton, and in 2002 he received a Master of Business in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

