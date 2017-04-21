Stefano Buono

Stefano Buono is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Accelerator Applications SA. He is also a member of the board of directors. Prior to founding Advanced Accelerator Applications SA in 2002, Mr. Buono worked as a physicist at the Centre for Advanced Studies, Research and Development, or CRS4. During his six years with CRS4, Mr. Buono headed a team of engineers working on different international research projects in the field of energy production and nuclear waste transmutation. For approximately 10 years, he worked with Carlo Rubbia, Nobel laureate in physics, at CERN, the world’s largest research laboratory for particle physics. He actively participated in the development of CERN’s adiabatic resonance crossing method. He is the author of numerous scientific papers. Mr. Buono received his master’s degree in physics from the Universita degli Studi di Torino in Turin, Italy in 1991.