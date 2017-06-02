Rick Buoncore

Rick Buoncore became Managing Partner of MAI Capital Management, LLC in 2007, after spearheading the acquisition of McCormack Advisors International by his prior firm BC Investment Partners. Mr. Buoncore was a founding partner of BC, which offered wealth advisory services including a global equity hedge fund and a long-only high-quality dividend strategy. Mr. Buoncore has been a research analyst for cable, cellular, media and telecom industries as well as investment banking and public accounting. He graduated from Fordham University with a degree in accounting and was named to their Hall of Fame. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.