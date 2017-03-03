R. Lee Buckler

R. Lee Buckler is President, CEO and Director of RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. Mr. Buckler has been an executive in the cell therapy sector since 2000 beginning with Malachite Management in the Stem Cell Technologies group of companies. Most recently he was the Managing Director of Cell Therapy Group, a firm he formed in 2008 where he did business development consulting for companies and organizations in or interested in the cell therapy sector. His work included deal targeting, transactions, market intelligence, competitive analyses, strategic assessments and market profile planning for companies ranging from top-tier multinationals to startups. Mr. Buckler has a bachelor’s degree in education and a law degree. After law school, he did a one-year judicial clerkship with the B.C. Supreme Court and was a practicing attorney for three years at Edwards, Kenny & Bray. Mr. Buckler served six years as the Executive Director of the International Society for Cellular Therapy and just over two years as Director of Business Development for Progenitor Cell Therapy. He co-founded Cell Therapy News, founded Cell Therapy Blog, founded and continues to manage the LinkedIn Cell Therapy Industry Group and is an active industry commentator. Mr. Buckler serves on several industry advisory boards including MedCision and RoosterBio.