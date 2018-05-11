Powell Brown

Powell Brown has served as Chief Executive Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., since 2009. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brown & Brown has 8,500 teammates across 41 states, Bermuda, Canada, Grand Cayman and the United Kingdom. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade and professional organizations nationwide for over 75 years, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the sixth-largest insurance intermediary in the United States. 2007 was a pivotal year for Mr. Brown, being named President of Brown & Brown in January and appointed as a director in October. Prior to that time, he served as Regional Executive Vice President and was responsible for overseeing the wholesale brokerage and service division operations, as well as the public entity business of certain subsidiaries across the United States. Mr. Brown currently serves on the board of directors of WestRock — an international paper and packaging company providing solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. He has been involved with WestRock and its predecessor, Rock Tenn, both publicly held companies, since January 2010. He also serves on the board of directors of Camp Boggy Creek, a not-for-profit camp for chronically ill children.