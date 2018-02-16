Donald Brown

Donald Brown is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NiSource Inc. Mr. Brown joined NiSource in April 2015 as an Executive Vice President in the finance department and became CFO upon the separation of Columbia Pipeline Group from NiSource on July 1, 2015. He has nearly 20 years of experience, including financial leadership and consulting roles at UGI Corp., Constellation Energy, Progress Energy and Deloitte. Prior to joining NiSource, Mr. Brown served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for UGI Utilities, a division of UGI Corp. in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, since 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was Controller for UGI Utilities. He was Director of Treasury Services for UGI Corp. from 2005 to 2007. He is a member of the American Gas Association’s finance committee, and serves on the boards of United Way of Central Ohio, KIPP Columbus and City Year Columbus. Mr. Brown holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a bachelor’s degree in economics with a concentration in accounting from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.