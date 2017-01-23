Christopher P. Brown

Christopher P. Brown, Jr., CFA, is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division and a member of the portfolio strategy team for U.S. taxable strategies. Mr. Brown is also Co-Portfolio Manager of the Total Return Fund. Before assuming his current role, Mr. Brown was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Taxable Bond team and a Portfolio Investment Strategist on the Fixed Income Quantitative team. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. in 2005, he was employed as a Fixed Income Analyst and Trader by Riggs Investment Advisors, Inc., in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was an Investment Analyst for Cambridge Associates LLC in Arlington, Virginia. He earned a B.A. in economics from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. Mr. Brown also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.