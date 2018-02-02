Barbara J. Britenriker

Barbara J. Britenriker is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. in Archbold, Ohio, an over $1.1 billion community bank. Ms. Britenriker has served on many boards such as Financial Women International. She has filled many positions during her association with FWI including a past Maumee Valley Group and District of Ohio President. Her time is spent involved in many other organizations. She currently serves as a trustee for Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges, Junior Achievement of Archbold board member, Past President of Rotary Club of Archbold and Archbold Athletic Boosters. She is also active in her religious community, having served on the financial committee, as an education instructor and an active Eucharistic minister. As a graduate of Defiance College, Ms. Britenriker received a Bachelor of Science with a double major in mathematics with computer science and business administration. She received her master’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from the University of Toledo. She is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers Association School of Banking and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking, Madison, Wisconsin.