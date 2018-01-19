Brda, John A.

The Wall Street Transcript
John A. Brda is President, CEO, Secretary and Director of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Mr. Brda has been the President and Secretary and a member of the board of directors of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., since January 2012. He was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in December of 2014 with the exit of the company’s Co-Founder Tom Lapinski. Mr. Brda, who also co-founded the company, has since 2002 been the Managing Member of Brda & Company, LLC, which provides consulting services to public companies with a focus in the oil and gas sector. His core competencies include capital formation, equity and debt financings, strategic business development and securities regulation matters. With over 20 years of investment banking experience, including five years as a fund manager prior to becoming a consultant, Mr. Brda has either originated, invested in or placed over $100 million in financings. He graduated college in 1988 with a B.S. in finance from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

Interview with the President, CEO, Secretary and Director: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)
January 19, 2018

