Eduardo Bravo

Eduardo Bravo is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TiGenix. Prior to joining TiGenix in 2005, Mr. Bravo held several senior management and commercial positions at Sanofi-Aventis and SmithKline Beecham, lastly as Vice President for Latin America for Sanofi-Aventis. He holds a degree in business administration and an MBA from INSEAD. Mr. Bravo is President of the EBE — European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises — board of directors and member of the Executive Committee of ARM — Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.