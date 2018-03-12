Bravo, Eduardo

The Wall Street Transcript
Eduardo Bravo is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TiGenix. Prior to joining TiGenix in 2005, Mr. Bravo held several senior management and commercial positions at Sanofi-Aventis and SmithKline Beecham, lastly as Vice President for Latin America for Sanofi-Aventis. He holds a degree in business administration and an MBA from INSEAD. Mr. Bravo is President of the EBE — European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises — board of directors and member of the Executive Committee of ARM — Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Interview with the Managing Director & CEO: TiGenix (NASDAQ:TIG)
March 12, 2018

