Reuben Bramanathan

Reuben Bramanathan is Product Lead of Coinbase Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Bramanathan has been with Coinbase first as Product Counsel beginning in August 2015 and today as the Product Lead for Coinbase Asset Management, a new subsidiary of Coinbase. Before this time, he was a senior lawyer with Adroit Lawyers. He received a bachelor’s in law and in business — economics — from Queensland University in Technology in Australia in 2007. He has been investing in cryptocurrency since 2013 and advising clients since 2014.