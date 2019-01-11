Bove, Richard Xavier

The Wall Street Transcript
Richard Xavier Bove is the Chief Financial Strategist at Rafferty Capital Markets. Mr. Bove began his career on Wall Street as a retail salesperson at legacy Eastman Dillon Union Securities in late 1965. He joined Wertheim & Co. in 1971 as an analyst covering the building and banking industries. Later, Mr. Bove became the Director of Research at C.J. Lawrence and Raymond James. In the mid-1980s, he returned to the analytical profession as a banking and financial analyst serving at Raymond James, Dean Witter Reynolds, Lehman Brothers and Ladenburg Thalmann, among other firms in his 53 years in the industry. In 2013, Mr. Bove joined Rafferty Capital Markets. In 2018, he was selected to be the firm’s Chief Financial Strategist. Mr. Bove has been interviewed on television over 1,500 times and his print interviews now number over 10,000. His views have been reported on in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College where he graduated in 1962. He has been married 52 years and has seven children and 21 grandchildren.

Related Interviews:

Negative Outlook on Bank Stocks As They Struggle to Increase Capital and Sales
January 11, 2019

