Richard X. Bove

Richard X. Bove is a Senior Analyst within the research division of Vertical Group. Mr. Bove entered the securities industry at the end of 1965. His major focus has been on companies in the bank and financial sector, but he has also covered building and business services companies. He has appeared over 550 times in the past few years on the popular business channels. Mr. Bove’s research has received recognition from a number of industry sources over the years. From time to time, Mr. Bove has been contacted by the banking regulators up to and including the White House for his thoughts on the industry. He is also extensively quoted in the print media. Mr. Bove’s work has been noted internationally in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University in 1962.