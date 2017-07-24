Boskovich Jr., Joseph M.

Joseph M. Boskovich

Joseph M. Boskovich Jr. is Co-Founder and Partner at Old West Investment Management. Mr. Boskovich is a member of the Portfolio Management Team and is on the Old West Investment Committee. Earlier, he was First Vice President at Aletheia Research and Management. Mr. Boskovich began his career at the Century City office of Bear Stearns & Co., working in the private wealth management division. He graduated from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, where he was a four-year letterman and Academic All-American on USC’s National Championship Football Team.