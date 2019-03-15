Darcy Bomford

Darcy Bomford is Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. Mr. Bomford is a pet industry veteran with three decades of experience in manufacturing, branding, distribution and sales. He exited the pet industry in 2012 and formed True Leaf Medicine with the intent to become a licensed producer of cannabis under Canada’s medicinal cannabis program. The company now has two divisions, True Leaf Pet and True Leaf Medicine. He is highly adept at building brands through corporate vision, strategy and the successful development of relationships with team members and strategic partners.