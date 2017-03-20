Dick Boer

Dick Boer is President & CEO and Chairman of the management board and executive committee of Ahold Delhaize. Mr. Boer has been Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize since 2016. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize Group, he was CEO of Ahold for six years. Mr. Boer had previously served as CEO of Albert Heijn from 2000 until 2010 and as Chief Operating Officer of Ahold Europe from 2006 until 2010. Mr. Boer joined Ahold in 1998 as CEO of Ahold Czech Republic and was appointed President and CEO of Albert Heijn in 2000. In 2003 he became President and CEO of Ahold’s Dutch businesses and in May 2007 shareholders appointed him to the management board. Prior to joining Ahold, Mr. Boer spent more than 17 years in various retail positions for SHV Holdings N.V. in the Netherlands and abroad and for Unigro N.V. He is a board member of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and Co-Sponsor of the CGF Health and Wellness pillar. Mr. Boer is Vice Chairman of the executive board of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW). He additionally is a member of the advisory board of fashion retailer G-Star RAW. One of his roles at the World Economic Forum 2017 is Governor of the Consumer Industries Community.