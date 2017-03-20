The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Dick Boer

Boer, Dick

Dick Boer is President & CEO and Chairman of the management board and executive committee of Ahold Delhaize. Mr. Boer has been Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize since 2016. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize Group, he was CEO of Ahold for six years. Mr. Boer had previously served as CEO of Albert Heijn from 2000 until 2010 and as Chief Operating Officer of Ahold Europe from 2006 until 2010. Mr. Boer joined Ahold in 1998 as CEO of Ahold Czech Republic and was appointed President and CEO of Albert Heijn in 2000. In 2003 he became President and CEO of Ahold’s Dutch businesses and in May 2007 shareholders appointed him to the management board. Prior to joining Ahold, Mr. Boer spent more than 17 years in various retail positions for SHV Holdings N.V. in the Netherlands and abroad and for Unigro N.V. He is a board member of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and Co-Sponsor of the CGF Health and Wellness pillar. Mr. Boer is Vice Chairman of the executive board of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW). He additionally is a member of the advisory board of fashion retailer G-Star RAW. One of his roles at the World Economic Forum 2017 is Governor of the Consumer Industries Community.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This