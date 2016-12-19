Bobrinskoy, Charles K.

The Wall Street Transcript
Charles K. Bobrinskoy, Vice Chairman, Head of Investment Group and Portfolio Manager, oversees Ariel Investments, LLC’s domestic investment team. He also manages the firm’s focused value strategy — an all-cap, concentrated portfolio of U.S. stocks. Prior to joining Ariel Investments, LLC in 2004, Mr. Bobrinskoy spent 21 years as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers and its successor company Citigroup, where he rose to Managing Director and head of North American investment banking branch offices. Mr. Bobrinskoy actively serves the Chicago community, sitting on the corporate board of InnerWorkings, Inc., a publicly traded print procurement company, as well as the boards of the Museum of Science and Industry, La Rabida Children’s Foundation and the Big Shoulders Fund. He also teaches monthly investing classes at two Chicago inner-city schools. Mr. Bobrinskoy graduated with an A.B. in economics from Duke University and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.

